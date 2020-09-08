Robert Brent HarrisonMadison - On Sunday, September 6th, Dr. Robert Brent Harrison, sadly missed by four sons and ten much-loved grandchildren, passed away at the age of 82 at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.Dr. Harrison (or 'The Chief' as he was known by friends and family) was born on March 17th, 1938 in Greer, SC to Claudo and Janie Harrison. He received his medical degree from Duke University in Durham, NC in 1963 and later served his country, where he held the rank of lieutenant commander in the US Navy before continuing his medical training in Radiology. Dr. Harrison married Mary Susan Stretch on June 9th, 1962, and together they raised four sons: Sean, Scott, Travis, and Matthew. They were married for 55 years before she sadly passed away three years ago.Among his numerous lifetime achievements, he was particularly proud of his induction to the Sovereign Orthodox Order of the Knights Hospitaller of Saint John of Jerusalem in St. Petersberg, Russia. With consistent joy and dedication, Dr. Harrison also served as professor and chairman of the department of Radiology at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Alongside this long and distinguished career, Dr. Harrison's pleasures in life included his family, his house on Lake Caroline, the Stock Market, and the radio opinions of Rush Limbaugh - to name a few. Through his leadership and tutelage, he influenced countless people over the course of his lifetime, building lasting friendships in the process. He was able to see the potential in people and believed in providing them with opportunities and support. This generosity was far-reaching, and Dr. Harrison will always be known for his reassuring perspectives, sharp wit, and great smile. He will be sincerely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.Under the Merry Heart Personal Care and Sitting LLC, he has received exceptional care, and for that we are most grateful.In accordance with current guidelines, a memorial service for Dr. Harrison will be postponed until further notice.