Robert Burks Gandy
Flowood, MS - Robert Burks Gandy, 72, a resident of Flowood, MS passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, MS. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Georgia Blue in Flowood, MS. All are welcome to attend.
Mr. Gandy was born July 18, 1946 to Tabe Burks Gandy and Gertrude Kilpatrick Gandy. He worked in the telecommunications industry for many years before retiring. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. Mr. Gandy will always be remembered by his family and friends as one that had a huge love for his children, a kind and giving heart, a strong loyalty to his friends, a love for south Louisiana, he was a very sweet person, had a strong bond with his brother, and he always strived to follow the Ten Commandments. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Mr. Gandy was preceded in death by his parents, Tabe Burks Gandy and Gertrude Kilpatrick Gandy; brother, Leonard Edward Riddell Gandy and his father-in-law, Fred Kyle.
Mr. Gandy is survived by his children, Anne LaRoe and Paul Gandy; his dear companion, Liz Morgan; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Gandy; nieces, Julie and Sandy; and a host of friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 5, 2019