Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia Blue
Flowood, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Burks Gandy


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Burks Gandy Obituary
Robert Burks Gandy

Flowood, MS - Robert Burks Gandy, 72, a resident of Flowood, MS passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, MS. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Georgia Blue in Flowood, MS. All are welcome to attend.

Mr. Gandy was born July 18, 1946 to Tabe Burks Gandy and Gertrude Kilpatrick Gandy. He worked in the telecommunications industry for many years before retiring. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. Mr. Gandy will always be remembered by his family and friends as one that had a huge love for his children, a kind and giving heart, a strong loyalty to his friends, a love for south Louisiana, he was a very sweet person, had a strong bond with his brother, and he always strived to follow the Ten Commandments. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Gandy was preceded in death by his parents, Tabe Burks Gandy and Gertrude Kilpatrick Gandy; brother, Leonard Edward Riddell Gandy and his father-in-law, Fred Kyle.

Mr. Gandy is survived by his children, Anne LaRoe and Paul Gandy; his dear companion, Liz Morgan; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Gandy; nieces, Julie and Sandy; and a host of friends.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.