Robert Carol Lofton, 69, of Hazlehurst, MS, passed away peacefully May 9, 2020, at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland. He was born on January 16, 1951, to the late W.D. Lofton, Jr. and Laura Sue Ezell Lofton.



Mr. Lofton grew up in Brookhaven and graduated from Brookhaven High School, Copiah-Lincoln Jr. College, and Mississippi College. He was a Graphics Reproduction Specialist at Mississippi Department of Transportation for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs.



Preceding him in death were his parents and also his grandparents: W.D. Lofton, Sr. and Bertha Walker Lofton; J. Brooks Ezell and Katherine Gay Ezell.



Bob was a friend and a treasure to all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Paula Lofton; daughter, Sarah Ballow; brother, Bill Lofton (Lynne); sister, Sue Lofton Stevens (John); sister-in-law, Susan A. Webb; nephews, Will Lofton (Grace Anne), Lane Lofton (Anna), Rob Stevens (Tiffany), and Matthew Webb (Shellie); and nieces, Lydia Brooks Lofton, Laura Stevens Ivy (Ron), and Sherri Webb Lambert (Sidney.) He also leaves a host of relatives and friends.



There will be a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookhaven, on Monday, May 11 at 2 p.m.









