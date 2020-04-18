|
Robert Charles "Bob" Catledge
Jackson, MS - Robert Charles (Bob) Catledge, 91, of Jackson, Mississippi went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2020.
Bob was an active member of First Baptist Church, Jackson, were he was a member of the Berean Sunday school class. He was a native of Ackerman, Mississippi, the son of the late Weldon and Beulah Catledge. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering, and he also served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Bob retired from Bell South Telephone Company in 1987 as General Manager of Network Planning & Engineering of MS. He was a registered Professional Engineer in Mississippi and Alabama, a Life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, a Life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a member of the Telephone Pioneers Family Campers, a member of Magnolia Woodturners, as well as Mississippi Woodworkers.
Bob was blessed with many God-given talents. Through the years, he not only enjoyed these talents, but also enjoyed utilizing them to help others. Although he especially enjoyed woodworking, Bob was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He and Ruth also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada in their motorhome. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; a devoted friend to all.
He is survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Ruth Henderson Catledge; two daughters, Angela (Les) Culpepper of Birmingham, AL and Sharon (Carroll) Blackledge of Madison, MS; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Natchez Trace Cemetery on Monday, April 18, 2020.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Palmer Home for Children (P.O. Box 746 Columbus, MS 39703), French Camp Academy (1 Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745), or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020