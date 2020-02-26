|
|
Robert Crosby Poole
Brandon - Robert Crosby Poole passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age of 93 after a brief illness at St. Dominic's hospital. Bob, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, resided in Brandon Mississippi for the past nine years. He was a veteran of WWII, awarded the Bronze Star and Purple heart for his service in the European theater. In Germany, he was a wounded POW in 1944. Once in the States, he began his career as an Offset Pressman in the printing industry. He married Eunice Fessenden and had two sons, Richard (Jenni) of Stroudsburg, PA, and Donald (Debi) of Brandon, MS. He also has 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the VA cemetery in Agawam, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020