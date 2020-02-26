Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Crosby Poole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Crosby Poole Obituary
Robert Crosby Poole

Brandon - Robert Crosby Poole passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age of 93 after a brief illness at St. Dominic's hospital. Bob, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, resided in Brandon Mississippi for the past nine years. He was a veteran of WWII, awarded the Bronze Star and Purple heart for his service in the European theater. In Germany, he was a wounded POW in 1944. Once in the States, he began his career as an Offset Pressman in the printing industry. He married Eunice Fessenden and had two sons, Richard (Jenni) of Stroudsburg, PA, and Donald (Debi) of Brandon, MS. He also has 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the VA cemetery in Agawam, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -