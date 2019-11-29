Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert David Barham Obituary
Robert David Barham

Brandon, MS - Robert David Barham, 74, passed away November 29, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be 3:30pm - 6pm Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral services are at 1pm Monday, December 2, in the chapel of the funeral home with visitation starting at 12 noon prior.

David was a native of Independence, MS born on September 21, 1945 to the late Robert Murphy Barham and Joyce Wooten Barham. Mr. Barham was a graduate of Ole Miss and Mississippi College. He was a very well respected executive of the Mississippi Lions Eye Bank for over 30 years. He had a passion for the Arts, such as Broadway shows, traveling the world and he also enjoyed reading.

Survivors include his sons, Cham Barham and Pat Barham (Brittany Lewis Barham); sisters, Cheryl Denley, Nancy Darnell and Amanda Jones.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lions of Mississippi, 431 Katherine Dr., Flowood, MS 39232(www.lionsofMS.org) or to Independence United Methodist Church, 247 Sycamore Rd, Coldwater, MS 38618.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
