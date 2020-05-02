Robert Denton
Jackson, MS - Robert Louis (Bobby) Denton, 91, passed away April 28, 2020 at his daughter's home in Jackson, MS following a brief illness. He was born March 30, 1929 to Lula Mae (Honey) Hunnicutt Denton and Henry Lee Denton in Meridian, MS. He spent the majority of his life in the Jackson area. He graduated from Central High School in Jackson. He married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Rae Jones Denton, in 1947, and they had two children.
Bobby is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Rae Jones Denton; second wife, Rita Woodward, whom he married in 2011; son Robert Louis (Bob) Denton, II; brother Henry Lee (Bo) Denton, II; and Bo's daughter, Amy.
He is survived by his daughter Dorothy Vivian Denton Meredith; two grandsons, Robert Louis (Trey) Denton, III (Julie) and Albert Clarke Meredith; and Bo's other daughters, Kathy, Kris, and Mary, along with their children and multiple cousins.
Bobby's family was the most important thing to him. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Many hours were spent boating, camping upriver, fishing, hunting, and golfing. All of his time was spent with his family when he was not working. He was full of life and the life of the party. He had a wonderful life, and lived it to the fullest. He was kind and giving to all that knew him. All that met him will never forget him. He will be missed by all.
Unfortunately, with restrictions due to the virus, a private graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on May 4th at 2:00 pm.
Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guestbook.
Jackson, MS - Robert Louis (Bobby) Denton, 91, passed away April 28, 2020 at his daughter's home in Jackson, MS following a brief illness. He was born March 30, 1929 to Lula Mae (Honey) Hunnicutt Denton and Henry Lee Denton in Meridian, MS. He spent the majority of his life in the Jackson area. He graduated from Central High School in Jackson. He married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Rae Jones Denton, in 1947, and they had two children.
Bobby is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Rae Jones Denton; second wife, Rita Woodward, whom he married in 2011; son Robert Louis (Bob) Denton, II; brother Henry Lee (Bo) Denton, II; and Bo's daughter, Amy.
He is survived by his daughter Dorothy Vivian Denton Meredith; two grandsons, Robert Louis (Trey) Denton, III (Julie) and Albert Clarke Meredith; and Bo's other daughters, Kathy, Kris, and Mary, along with their children and multiple cousins.
Bobby's family was the most important thing to him. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Many hours were spent boating, camping upriver, fishing, hunting, and golfing. All of his time was spent with his family when he was not working. He was full of life and the life of the party. He had a wonderful life, and lived it to the fullest. He was kind and giving to all that knew him. All that met him will never forget him. He will be missed by all.
Unfortunately, with restrictions due to the virus, a private graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on May 4th at 2:00 pm.
Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2020.