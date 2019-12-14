|
Robert Donald "Bob" Keifer, Sr.
Brandon - Bob Keifer, 72, passed away peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM Monday (12/16) at Parkway Funeral Home. The family will receive friends there on Sunday from 5-7 PM. Pastor T. Winn will officiate. Bob was a beloved husband, a loving father, and an adored grandfather. He was also a talented musician, a dedicated church elder, and a relentless fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Paula, his children, Kimberly (Jason), Robby (Ellis), Michele, Kelly (Dean), and Clay (Arianna), his grandchildren, Skylar, Jalyn, Jeannie, Hudson, Walker, Chapel, and Nathan, his great-grandchildren, Madison, Cody, and Rob, and his great-great-grandchild, Rosalie, as well as his two sisters Margret and Donna (Toxie), who, along with many others, knew him as "Bobby."
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019