Robert Dowden Morrow, Jr.Brandon, MS - Robert Dowden Morrow, Jr., 96, died September 22, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at Brandon First United Methodist Church at 2pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Rev. Scott Larson will officiate. Visitation will be at Brandon First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12pm-2pm. Burial will follow the service at the Old Brandon Cemetery in Brandon, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.Robert was born at his parents' home in Brandon, Mississippi, on August 12, 1924, to Robert Dowden Morrow, Sr. and Louise May Morrow. They along with his son, Ronald Nathan Morrow and a brother, David Morrow, Sr. preceded him in death.He attended Brandon High School and upon graduation attended Mississippi State University for four years graduating with a degree in general agriculture as did his father. His senior year he was elected by Sigma Chi fraternity to be president of Sigma Chi, the largest fraternity on campus. He was also a member of the student counsel.After graduation he returned to Brandon, and he, his father, R.D. Morrow, Sr., and his brother, David Morrow, began management of the family farm, Spring Water Ranch, located on 3,000 acres of land near the community of Johns. Robert Morrow managed the production of cotton, certified Dixie 18 hybrid seed corn, crimson clover seed and sorghum seed for sale, as well as managing a herd of Hereford beef cows and approximately 30 brood sows. He was involved with the production of long leaf and loblolly pine logs for sale and the harvested pine logs were hauled to Brandon to a sawmill for the production of pine lumber.When the decision was made to terminate the farming enterprise and concentrate on the production of pine timber, he decided to move his family to Brandon from Johns, Mississippi. Mr. Morrow was elected to serve as mayor of Brandon and served two four-year terms. He often said that everybody should have to serve a term as mayor. He served on the Rankin County School Board and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Rankin County Bank and later on the Rankin County Board of Trustmark National Bank.Mr. Morrow received an award in honor and appreciation for dedicated service to the Rankin County Soil and Water Conservation District from 1956-2010; and award in recognition of distinguished leadership as President of the Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners, 1967-1968; an award for outstanding Conservationist presented by Mississippi Chapter, 1962; a 45 year membership for outstanding service to the Mississippi Association of Conservation Districts, 2001; a 50 year service pin at the 61st Mississippi Association of Conservation Districts; an award for 42 years of service on the Board of Directors of Southeast Rankin Water Association, 2012; and an award from Trustmark National Bank in recognition of his distinguished service to the bank and to the community for twenty-five years of dedicated services as member of the Advisory Board of Directors.In 1968 he married Rosemary Barbee, who was a medical technologist at the Brandon Hospital. They have a son named Robert Dowden Morrow, III.Mr. Morrow was a member of the Brandon First United Methodist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher as well as serving on the Administrative Board.Mr. Morrow became a real estate broker and appraiser, and started the Morrow Real Estate business. One of his many developments was Le Bourgeois Estate on 640 acres of land into three-acre sites. He also developed several smaller tracts of land into three-acre home sites.Upon retiring he shared his love for fishing with his friend "Punch" Burnham for bass on inland lakes and also with friends Marion Buchanan and Dr. Buddy Griffin for speckled trout on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Mexico.Mr. Morrow is survived by his wife, Rosmary; two sons, Randy (Betsy), and Dowden, III; two daughters, Debby Morrow, and Donna Ramsdell (Dick); one grandson, Rob Morrow, six granddaughters, Bethany Johnson (Vance), Emily Feathers (Patrick), Staci Tullos, Melanie Garner (Joe), Melissa McKissack, and Leslie Thomas; nine great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and other family members.The family wishes to thank his caregivers Chip Busick, Angela Bragg, Kamry Bragg, Kimberly Davis, Theresa Fletcher, Mary Taylor and Tomasina Warren for their dedication and loving care of our dad, to the Brandon Fire Department for their many trips to help him, and a special thanks to Dr. Jon Patch, a family friend, who came to care for our dad with compassion and love whenever our dad needed him for medical help.Robert was a son, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, and a friend who will be missed by many.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to Brandon First United Methodist Church (601-825-5958) 205 Mary Ann Dr. Brandon, MS 39042.