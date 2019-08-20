|
Robert E. Hughes
Madison - On Saturday, August 17, Robert Edwin Hughes went to his heavenly home at the age of 82, surrounded by his beloved family. He was a gentle giant who always put his family first. He was born on September 6, 1936, in Mize, MS, the second child born to John Preston and Lois Thornton Hughes. While in his senior year at Central High School, he joined the Air National Guard. He graduated from Hinds Junior College in 1956 and attended Mississippi College while he began his Dairy Queen career. He met Peggy Ruth Nobles in March of 1957 and decided he could not live without her. They married in November 1957 while she was in nursing school.
His deep faith was evident in all he did. In a journal entry, he wrote that he felt very special that he was called to be a son of God, and the most important thing he ever did was accepting Christ as his savior at the age of thirteen and leading his family to do the same. He was a long-time member of Alta Woods Baptist Church, serving as chairman of the deacons and Sunday School teacher, and he was later an active member of First Baptist Madison.
He had a long career as the owner of a Dairy Queen franchise, starting with one location and growing to six total locations. He served as the president of the Dairy Queen Operators Association and on the advisory board of Dairy Queen Corporate. He loved to make people happy serving them Dairy Queen products like Blizzards, Peanut Buster Parfaits, and dipped cones. His career allowed him and his family the opportunity to travel all over the US and foreign countries.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Wayne), and sisters (Kay and Clotene). He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 61 years, Peggy, his three daughters, Dolly (Greg) Cruse, Robbie, and Laurie (Bradley) Wilson, and his nine grandchildren (Kristen, Daniel, Luke, Josh, and Rachel; Sara and Stephen; Alex and Julian) and three great-grandchildren (Hayes, Audrey, and Isaac), each of whom he unconditionally loved.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home and on Wednesday, August 21, from 10:00-11:30 am at First Baptist Church Madison. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 11:30 am at First Baptist Church Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church Madison Missions.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019