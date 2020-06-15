Robert Earl Hardy
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Earl Hardy

Terry - Robert Earl Hardy (Bob), 66, died June 14, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in West Point, MS to John E. (Buddy) Hardy and Jessie Mae Hardy. Robert proudly served in the US Air Force for 10 years and retired from the VA Medical Center in Jackson.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Myra Hardy of Jackson, MS.; his step-son, Jay Montgomery (Mary) of Decatur, AL.; his grandchildren Emma and Nicole Montgomery and Luke, Alexa and Layla Farese of Oxford, MS.; his brother Paul Waits (Priscilla) of Brandon, MS.; his sister, Barbara Pee (Jimmy) of West Point, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Jessie Hardy; his son, Christopher Earl Hardy; his brother, James Thomas Waits and his step-daughter and son-in-law, Lea & Jason Farese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved