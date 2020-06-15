Robert Earl Hardy
Terry - Robert Earl Hardy (Bob), 66, died June 14, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in West Point, MS to John E. (Buddy) Hardy and Jessie Mae Hardy. Robert proudly served in the US Air Force for 10 years and retired from the VA Medical Center in Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Myra Hardy of Jackson, MS.; his step-son, Jay Montgomery (Mary) of Decatur, AL.; his grandchildren Emma and Nicole Montgomery and Luke, Alexa and Layla Farese of Oxford, MS.; his brother Paul Waits (Priscilla) of Brandon, MS.; his sister, Barbara Pee (Jimmy) of West Point, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Jessie Hardy; his son, Christopher Earl Hardy; his brother, James Thomas Waits and his step-daughter and son-in-law, Lea & Jason Farese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.