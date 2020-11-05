Robert Edward Neblett, Sr.



Clinton - Robert (Bob) Edward "Coach" Neblett, 87, after a lengthy illness passed into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior November 3, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home from 5-7 PM in Clinton, MS and from 10-11 AM at First United Methodist Church Clinton on Saturday, November 7. A service to celebrate his life will be held at First United Methodist Church Clinton at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7.



Bob was born on September 8, 1933 to James B. and Gladys Ratliff Neblett in Morgan City, MS. He loved the Delta and spoke often and fondly of his childhood memories there. Bob attended The University of Mississippi on a baseball scholarship where he was a pitcher for the Ole Miss Rebels. He was under the tutelage of coach Tom Swayze. In 1956-1957, he proudly served in the 8th Army Honor Guard in Seoul, Korea. He kept in touch with all of his army buddies and held annual reunions.



After college, he coached football and taught in Canton, Liberty, Pearl, and Clinton, Mississippi. Later, he served as Vice Principal of Clinton High School. "Coach" Neblett remained very close to former players, students, and teachers and always looked forward to seeing them. When he retired from Clinton Public Schools, he and his wife built a successful picture framing and art publishing business-Nebletts Frames. Always an outdoors enthusiast, he spent a lot of time hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons. The family built Riverchase Ranch along the banks of the Big Black River, where Bob loved spending time with his cutting horses. In addition to the fun had by all at the ranch, the family loved snow skiing and spent a lot of time on the slopes of Colorado and New Mexico. As an avid hunter, he was a longtime member of Tansy Island Hunting Club in Woodville, MS.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brother James "Jimmy" Neblett, his wife of fifty plus years Jimmie Faye Beidenharn Neblett and a niece Connie Boyd Bailey. He is survived by sons Jim, Rob (Renee), Pat (Tara), and grandchildren Granger, Garrett, Robin, Gunner, Robsen and a number of nieces and nephews.



Just like his wife, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Bob will always be remembered as a kind man who always had a smile on his face that was contagious.









