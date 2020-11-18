Robert Eugene McArthur



Jackson - Dr. Robert Eugene McArthur, 82, died at home on Monday, November 16, 2020.



Robert was born on August 5, 1938, in Jackson, the first child of Agnes McGregor McArthur and Joseph Alvin McArthur. A 1956 graduate of Forest Hill High School, he attended Millsaps College where he earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science. He then studied at Vanderbilt University, where he received his master's degree and Ph.D. in Political Science. Robert began his teaching career at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY as a Political Science professor. He returned to Mississippi to become the Director of Governmental Research and continued to teach Political Science at the University of Mississippi. Robert moved the Washington D.C. to become the Chief of Staff of the Republican Conference for Senator Thad Cochran and was also the Senator's international affairs advisor.



Robert was a beloved professor, intellectual, dedicated Christian and a wonderful friend to all that knew him.



Robert was predeceased by his sister, Jo Lynn McArthur Walden. He is survived by his niece, Rebecca Walden of Brandon.



Visitation will be at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home, Flowood, MS, from 5:00 until 7:00 on Thursday, November 19. On Friday, November 20th there will be a visitation at 10:00 followed by a 10:30 memorial service at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Flowood, MS. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park, Clinton Boulevard.



Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to St. Stephens Anglican Church, 5049 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.









