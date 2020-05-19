Robert Glynn Funches



Jackson - Robert Glynn Funches, son of the late Charles and Katie Mae Funches, was born March 12, 1949, in Silver Creek, MS. He is a double graduate of Jackson State University, with a bachelor and master's degree in business administration.



As a JSU graduate, Robert's many affiliations included member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and a founding member of the Blue Bengals Athletic Association. He was also president of the Jackson-Hinds County Chapter of the JSU National Alumni Association.



A Certified Public Accountant, Robert has served as Chief Financial Officer of Central Mississippi Health Services for over 20 years. Prior to that, he worked with MINACT.



Robert is survived by: his wife of 35 years, Luci Funches; children--Robin Funches Williams, Christopher Funches, Robert Scott, Audrey Scott, Tamalita Funches, Shavonte' Bennett and LaTrista Funches; four surviving sisters; six granddaughters; three grandsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation is 8-10 a.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home, 1525 Beasley Road, Jackson, MS 39206, followed by a private graveside service.









