Robert J. "Bobby" Warren
Pelahatchie, MS - Robert J. "Bobby" Warren, also affectionally known at "Dude", age 77, passed away Fri. Oct. 11, 2019 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 from 5pm-7pm and on Sun. Oct. 13, 2019 from 2pm-2:45pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 3pm on Sun. Oct. 13, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in the Myers Cemetery in Pelahatchie, MS.
Mr. Warren was born on Apr. 6, 1942 in Pelahatchie, MS to the late Robert and Minnie Bell Roberson Warren. He graduated from Pelahatchie High School and was an active member of Pelahatchie Baptist Church. Mr. Warren was proud of his country and served in the United States Army. Mr. Warren loved to hunt and worked for several prominent sporting goods companies. He just simply enjoyed everything outdoors. Mr. Warren was a very avid supporter of East Rankin Academy and its students, the Pelahatchie Police Department in which he was named an Honorary Member and was also a member of the Pelahatchie Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Warren and a son, Scott Warren both of Pelahatchie, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Rankin Academy Athletics at P.O. Box 509 Pelahatchie, MS 39145.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019