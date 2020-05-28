Robert Jacobs Sr.
1927 - 2020
Robert Jacobs, Sr.

Jackson - Robert Jacobs, Sr.,age 92, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Jackson, MS, but most recently lived in Atlanta, GA in the years prior to his passing. Visitation is today at Jackson Memorial from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services are scheduled for Saturday, May 30th at Jackson Memorial Chapel located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213, with burial to follow at Bolton City Cemetery located in Bolton, MS.








Published in Clarion Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE
Funeral services provided by
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
