Robert Jacobs, Sr.Jackson - Robert Jacobs, Sr.,age 92, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Jackson, MS, but most recently lived in Atlanta, GA in the years prior to his passing. Visitation is today at Jackson Memorial from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services are scheduled for Saturday, May 30th at Jackson Memorial Chapel located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213, with burial to follow at Bolton City Cemetery located in Bolton, MS.