|
|
Robert K. Hill
Ridgeland - Robert K. Hill, 88, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Visitation will resume at 9:00 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass. Burial will be at St. Mary of the Springs Catholic Cemetery.
Mr. Hill served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Ridgeland before becoming Deputy Fire Chief a position he held until retirement. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by: son, Robert Kyle Hill, Jr.; brothers, Howard B. Hill, Willie Frank Hill, Jr., and Raymond Alexander Hill; and sister, Qmilla Lovelady.
Survivors include: wife, Marceline Burns Hill; daughters, Annie Joyce Grabiak (Terry) of Canton and Bridget Lynn Hatch (John) of Canton; grandson, Robert Lewis Hatch (Kelsey); and great grandchildren, Ava Grace Hatch and Shelby Harper Hatch.
Memorials may be made to The .
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020