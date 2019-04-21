Robert K. Pierce, Jr.



Madison, MS - Robert K. Pierce ,Jr. of Madison, passed away peacefully at Baptist hospital in Jackson, Mississippi on April 19, 2019 at the age of 69.



A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Crossgates Baptist Church in "The Venue" with Rev. Scott Ross officiating. Interment will follow in White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.



Robert was born to Robert K. Pierce, Sr., and Johnnie Eudell Canterbury Pierce on January 6, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was the second of four children. He graduated from Central High school in 1967 and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1972. Robert was cadet first lieutenant of the ROTC Honor Platoon at Central, and played on the baseball team. He was an active member of PI Kappa Alpha fraternity at USM. Robert met and married his wife of 46 years, Deborah Ann Etheridge, in March ,1973. Upon his graduation in 1972 from USM he had the opportunity to join Allstate Insurance Company. During his 38-year career with Allstate, he lived and worked in Jackson, Mississippi in the claims department, and in 1984 was chosen to be the Claim Operations Manager for the opening of the new Nashville, Tennessee Regional office. During his 13 1/2 years in Nashville, he had numerous job opportunities in claims, special assignments, underwriting, and sales. In 1997 he was transferred to Birmingham Alabama as the assistant Territorial Education Manager and lived in Birmingham for 4 1/2 years. He was promoted to Territorial Agency Manager in Atlanta, Georgia in 2001 and was awarded the "Spirit of the Eagle" award in 2005 for number one in sales in the country. After a successful career with Allstate, Robert retired in 2007 in Milton, Georgia. He and his wife, Debbie were Charter members of Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon, Mississippi. Robert was an amazing and dynamic individual that loved people, baseball, golf, music, art, his pets, but most of all his family. He was a good man that will be missed by all that knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sherry Pierce Hartfield. Robert is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Etheridge; two brothers, Ronnie Dell Pierce (Rebecca), and John Reed Pierce (Melanie); nieces, Cora Elizabeth Hartfield and Carrie Meade Hartfield. A host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .