Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Endris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Endris


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Endris Obituary
Robert L. Endris

Madison - Robert L Endris, a native of Madison County, MS, was born on September 2, 1928. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served a short time after WWII. Once honorably discharged, he returned home to Madison County where he started a dairy farm, raised cotton and beans. At one time he had a commercial herd of 1200 cattle up until 1977. During this time he was a member of the Mississippi Cattleman's Association and served on the board of the Madison County Cattleman's Association. After 1977 he continued to raise cattle, rabbits and chickens until his health forced him to stop in 2014. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served with the Knights of Columbus for many years, was a supporter of the Madison County 4H Club and was a 50 year member and past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 153. He also retired from Madison County.

Mr. Endris died on September 18, 2019 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hurst Endris, daughter, Marie Endris, father, John Louis Endris, Mother, Gertrude Kochert Endris, grandchild, Robert Belote and a great grandchild, John Robert Springer.

Robert is survived by his children, Monica Belote (Jimmy), Barbara Jo Cox, Trudie E. West (Craig) and Robb Endris (Charla); sisters, Bernice Sawin, Germaine E. Pruden and Mary Frances Keady; brothers, John L. Endris, William Endris; grandchildren, Martha Lofton, Bobbi Jo Knight, Billie Ann Springer, Mary Lee Bradshaw, Ginny Beth Diffy, Morgan Belote, Josh Cox, Jessica Moulder, Jacob Cox, Emily Thompson, Austin West and Wyatt West; great grandchildren, Kaleigh and Kole Steverson, Sawyer Knight, Rhett and Lane Bradshaw, Case, Jolene and Oliver Belote, Liam, Emmett and Rayleigh Cox, Parker and Whitely Thompson, Abel Pergande and Wilder West; a great great grandchild on the way, Mason Diffy and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 am St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in his name to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now