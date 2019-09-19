|
|
Robert L. Endris
Madison - Robert L Endris, a native of Madison County, MS, was born on September 2, 1928. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served a short time after WWII. Once honorably discharged, he returned home to Madison County where he started a dairy farm, raised cotton and beans. At one time he had a commercial herd of 1200 cattle up until 1977. During this time he was a member of the Mississippi Cattleman's Association and served on the board of the Madison County Cattleman's Association. After 1977 he continued to raise cattle, rabbits and chickens until his health forced him to stop in 2014. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served with the Knights of Columbus for many years, was a supporter of the Madison County 4H Club and was a 50 year member and past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 153. He also retired from Madison County.
Mr. Endris died on September 18, 2019 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hurst Endris, daughter, Marie Endris, father, John Louis Endris, Mother, Gertrude Kochert Endris, grandchild, Robert Belote and a great grandchild, John Robert Springer.
Robert is survived by his children, Monica Belote (Jimmy), Barbara Jo Cox, Trudie E. West (Craig) and Robb Endris (Charla); sisters, Bernice Sawin, Germaine E. Pruden and Mary Frances Keady; brothers, John L. Endris, William Endris; grandchildren, Martha Lofton, Bobbi Jo Knight, Billie Ann Springer, Mary Lee Bradshaw, Ginny Beth Diffy, Morgan Belote, Josh Cox, Jessica Moulder, Jacob Cox, Emily Thompson, Austin West and Wyatt West; great grandchildren, Kaleigh and Kole Steverson, Sawyer Knight, Rhett and Lane Bradshaw, Case, Jolene and Oliver Belote, Liam, Emmett and Rayleigh Cox, Parker and Whitely Thompson, Abel Pergande and Wilder West; a great great grandchild on the way, Mason Diffy and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 am St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in his name to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019