Robert "Bob" Lariccia
Clinton - Robert "Bob" Lariccia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 28, 2019 following a brief illness.
Bob was born to parents Louis and Mary Lariccia in Youngstown, Ohio on July 21, 1932. He was the youngest of four children. He moved to Warren, Ohio in 1942, attending St. Mary's Catholic School. Bob played center on his high school football team, and was named All County. He continued his passion for football coaching Little Eagles junior football league for several years. He was loyal to his favorite college team of Notre Dame.
Bob was a long-standing member of Holy Savior Catholic Church, a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling and fishing.
He began his career with Packard Electric in 1964, and in 1973 transferred to Jackson, MS., where he was General Supervisor until his retirement in 1987.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Louis Lariccia, Jr., Albert Lariccia, and Dorothy Osborne.
His family and friends will dearly miss his big heart and unfailing wit. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, as well as uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.
He is survived by Geneva, his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, his sons Robert Lariccia, Jr. and Joe Lariccia, his daughter, Mary Jo (John) Lyle, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:30am until 11:00am at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Clinton, MS., with mass at 11:00. A luncheon will follow at noon. There will be a private family burial at Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made to .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019