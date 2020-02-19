|
Robert Lee Bell
Jackson - ROBERT LEE BELL, 88, died February 11 at Clinton Nursing Center. Arrangements include Visitation beginning 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 21
at Collins Northside Chapel. The family-friends hour will follow 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service which will also be held at Collins Northside Chapel is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, with burial to follow in Autumn Woods cemetery. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020