Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS
Robert Lee Bell

Robert Lee Bell Obituary
Robert Lee Bell

Jackson - ROBERT LEE BELL, 88, died February 11 at Clinton Nursing Center. Arrangements include Visitation beginning 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 21

at Collins Northside Chapel. The family-friends hour will follow 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service which will also be held at Collins Northside Chapel is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, with burial to follow in Autumn Woods cemetery. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
