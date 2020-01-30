|
Robert Lester Grantham
Brandon - Robert Lester Grantham, 79, journeyed to heaven passing away peacefully at home and in his sleep on January 27th. A memorial service will be held at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS at 4:00pm on Friday, January 31st with visitation beginning at 2:30pm. The family feels blessed that while cancer may have impacted the last year of his life, it never dimmed the immeasurable love he had for his wife Jane and the comfort and peace we know he felt being beside her in those final days and hours.
Robert was/is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and brother who indelibly touched the lives of many and enjoyed family get togethers, good food, people watching and people in general. He was a good person in his active life, offering a helping hand to many and brightening lives with his humor, motivational quotes and wisdom.
Robert was born on July 31st, 1940 in Jackson, MS. He was a long time resident of Rankin County residing at the reservoir since 1977. He was a graduate of Pearl High School before graduating from with an AA from Hinds Junior College and then a BS from The University of Southern Mississippi. He was a member of Pinelake Baptist Church.
Robert loved his work and often spoke fondly of his admiration for his work family and customers at Watkins Auto Sales, his place of employment at the time of his diagnosis and death. Prior to this, Robert worked extensively in the Agricultural arena for more than thirty years as a regional and national salesman, selling various animal health products, feed additives, vaccines and veterinary instruments. Nearing retirement, he then worked at Miskelly Furniture before finding a love of helping people in the auto world as a closing agent and collections leader working with customers while treating all people with respect. Retiring on October 31, 2002 and never one to sit still, Robert went on to work at East Ford for 2 years, George's Place for 6 years and Financial Services of Mississippi for 3 years before finding a home at Watkins Auto Sales.
His responsibilities as a traveling salesman with large national territories made it possible very early on, for his wife and three children to join him on trips, ensuring they would be able to see and appreciate the many great wonders of our amazing country. Later on, his true love of 58 years or "sweet little wife Jane" as he called her, would join him regularly on these trips allowing them to spend quality time together and to also share their love of travel while enjoying the wonders of nature that God provided this world. This closeness and togetherness made for one happy team and loving partnership and is one of the reasons that some of his remains will be spread across the Cades Cove, TN area.
Survivors include: his wonderful wife Jane Bryant Dennis Grantham, two terrific daughters, Melanie Jane Grantham French and husband Jim of Atlanta, GA and Kimberly Ann Grantham Warren of Brandon. He is also survived by his delightful grandchildren, Michael Warren (Karen) of Brandon, Derek Warren (Sharla) of Florence, Michelle Lynne French of Jacksonville, FL, Tricia Grantham Price (Thomas) of Brandon, Rebecca Ashley French of Atlanta, GA, Ashley Lynn Grantham (Mikey) of Hattiesburg, MS, Heather Marie Warren (Corey) of Ridgeland and Marissa Nicole Warren of Atlanta, GA. Life was made complete with great grandchildren Mason James Griswold and Kolby Griswold of FL, Marleigh Upton and Kyleigh Parker of Jackson, and most recently with the birth of beautiful Auriana Elaine Upton of Ridgeland. Robert is also survived by his much-loved sister Shirley Grantham Jarvis and his sister-in-law Peggy Grantham along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis Lynn Grantham, his brother Lynn Grantham, his father Lester J Grantham and his mother Josie K Andrews Grantham.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020