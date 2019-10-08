|
Robert (Bob) Louis Mize
Jackson - Robert (Bob) Mize was born on May 18, 1932 at Jackson Infirmary in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Jackson Central High in 1950. He enlisted in USAF in 1951 and served until 1955 and then attended Mississippi State University for 3 years and obtained his BS from Mississippi College in 1969 while working at Vickers, Inc. Bob retired from Vickers in 1992 after 34 1/2 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances, of 51 1/2 years; daughter-in-law, Pink Mize and son-in-law, Don Richards. Bob joined Morrison Heights Baptist Church and was baptized on August 28, 2005. He enjoyed traveling, square dancing and volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank.
Bob is survived by 3 children; son, Allen of Madison; daughter, Laura Richards of Germantown, TN; daughter, Barbara Johnston and husband, Tim of Byhalia, MS; 5 grandchildren, Jason, Katie, Kathy, Sam, and Jacob; 2 great-grandsons, Aubie and Abner; and 1 great-granddaughter, Elliott. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home with funeral service at 2 pm. Committal service to follow at 3 pm at Lakewood Memorial Park pavilion.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019