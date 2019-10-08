Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis (Bob) Mize


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis (Bob) Mize Obituary
Robert (Bob) Louis Mize

Jackson - Robert (Bob) Mize was born on May 18, 1932 at Jackson Infirmary in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Jackson Central High in 1950. He enlisted in USAF in 1951 and served until 1955 and then attended Mississippi State University for 3 years and obtained his BS from Mississippi College in 1969 while working at Vickers, Inc. Bob retired from Vickers in 1992 after 34 1/2 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances, of 51 1/2 years; daughter-in-law, Pink Mize and son-in-law, Don Richards. Bob joined Morrison Heights Baptist Church and was baptized on August 28, 2005. He enjoyed traveling, square dancing and volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Bob is survived by 3 children; son, Allen of Madison; daughter, Laura Richards of Germantown, TN; daughter, Barbara Johnston and husband, Tim of Byhalia, MS; 5 grandchildren, Jason, Katie, Kathy, Sam, and Jacob; 2 great-grandsons, Aubie and Abner; and 1 great-granddaughter, Elliott. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home with funeral service at 2 pm. Committal service to follow at 3 pm at Lakewood Memorial Park pavilion.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.