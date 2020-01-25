|
Robert Lynn Graham
Meadville - Robert Lynn Graham, February 14, 1926-January 21, 2020, was born in Lyon, MS to Mary Ernestine Black Graham and Charlie Matt Grahams. He was welcomed by his parents and older sister, Charlsie Graham Hammond and later he welcomed brothers, Thomas Eugene Graham and Ernest Matt Graham. The family moved to Ethel, MS when he was 6 months old.
Robert graduated from Ethel High School and briefly attended Holmes Junior College, where he played quarterback on the football team before going off to war in the Navy. Robert served in the Pacific Theater, driving a landing craft, containing soldiers and machinery, to the beaches. Following an honorable discharge, Robert went to work with his father at Moiler and Vanderboom Lumber Company. At that time, it had the largest lumber yard in Central MS. While working there he met and married his wife, Bobbie Jean Ray, daughter of William Galloway Ray and Lida Reynolds Ray of Kosciusko. Robert and Bobbie Jean were married May 16, 1948 and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary before Bobbie Jean passed in 2010. They had three children: Dr. Robert Lynn Graham, Jr. of Plano, TX; Dr. Charles Ray Graham (Maria) of Huntsville, AL; and Lida Dana Lewis of Meadville, MS.
In 1953, Robert went to work for Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation (now divided between Duke Energy and Spectra Energy), which at that time was the world's largest natural gas pumping station, located in Kosciusko, MS. Robert worked there for 27 years before being transferred to the Somerset, OH Station as Station Superintendent for 5 years then on to the largest station on the line in Danville, KY as Station Chief for 6 years. Robert had one more transfer to the Stanford Station as Supervisory Officer before retiring to Meadville, MS.
Robert really enjoyed working as Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop# 44, and later as Leader of Explorer Scouts. He was very active in First Baptist Church of Kosciusko, serving as a Deacon, and teaching Sunday school and Training Union. He coached Little League Baseball and was past Master of Masonic Lodge# 378.
Robert passed away in his home surrounded by his loving and supportive family, due to complications of kidney failure. He is preceded in death by his parents (Mary and Charlie Matt), his wife (Bobbie Jean and her sister, Jolene), his older sister (Charlsie and her husband, Robert), younger brother (Ernest Matt and his wife, Mary Frank), his nephew (Jackie and his mother, Johnnie).
He leaves one brother, Tom Graham, one brother-in-law, Charles Braswell, 3 children, 9 nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Robert certainly lived a full life, was dearly loved by his family, was a loyal friend to many whose lives he touched, and was undeniably an ideal role model for innumerable young people.
Visitation will be at Jordan Funeral Home Kosciusko, MS on Monday (January 27, 2020) 10:30 am for family, pm for friends and family. Immediately following, there will be a Graveside Service at Parkway Cemetery officiated by Hospice Chaplain Rick Munn.
The family wishes to give special recognition to the following dedicated, selfless, and compassionate Hospice Staff who took such special care of our father: Karlee, Sheri, Virginia, and Angela. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Robert's name to Hospice Ministries, 397 Brookhaven Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020