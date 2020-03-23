Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Madison Lowe Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Madison Lowe Sr. Obituary
Robert Madison Lowe, Sr.

Clinton - Robert Madison Lowe, Sr., 101, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the VA Nursing Home in Jackson. There will be a private graveside service on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Robert graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he served with the 434th Artillery during World War II.

Robert and wife, Ethel were longtime Clinton residents and were charter members of Clinton Church of Christ, where he also served as an elder.

Survivors include son, Robert Lowe, Jr. (Olivia) of Magee; step-daughter, Hope Robichaux (Chris) of Terry; and 4 step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Clinton Church of Christ, 155 Broadway St., Clinton, MS 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -