|
|
Robert Madison Lowe, Sr.
Clinton - Robert Madison Lowe, Sr., 101, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the VA Nursing Home in Jackson. There will be a private graveside service on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Robert graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he served with the 434th Artillery during World War II.
Robert and wife, Ethel were longtime Clinton residents and were charter members of Clinton Church of Christ, where he also served as an elder.
Survivors include son, Robert Lowe, Jr. (Olivia) of Magee; step-daughter, Hope Robichaux (Chris) of Terry; and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Clinton Church of Christ, 155 Broadway St., Clinton, MS 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020