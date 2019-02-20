Robert Martin Winstead



Pearl - Robert Martin Winstead, 77, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS. His celebration service will be held this Thursday, February 21st at 2:00pm at the Carthage-Leake County Airport in Carthage, Mississippi.



Mr. Winstead was born on the 25th of November, 1941 to Zelda and M.A. (Ted) Winstead. He graduated from Murrah High School and then attended college at Mississippi State University, earning a bachelor's degree in finance and a Master's in Business Administration. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served one tour in Vietnam earning the bronze star. Upon his return, he earned a J.D. in law from Jackson School of Law. He spent his career as a leader in the Mississippi insurance industry. In his spare time, he passionately pursued his favorite hobby of flying and refurbishing small aircraft.



He is survived by his five children: Kim MacKenzie (Stuart) of French Camp, Chris Winstead (Tiffany) of Terry, Betsy Grubbs (Nat) of Tupelo, Theresa Conner (Jeff) of Brandon, Amy Stewart (Morgan) of Hernando, and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Sandy Goodson (Nova) of Florence and Patricia Thornton (Thomas) of Gluckstadt.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation in his name to Angel Flight, 2000 Airport Road, Suite 227, Dekalb Peachtree Airport, Atlanta GA 30341 or donate through their website, angelflightsoars.org