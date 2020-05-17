Robert (Bob) McDonald
McComb - Robert Eugene McDonald (Bob), 89, a resident of The Claiborne in McComb passed away May 16, 2020. He was a patient at the McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Clinton Blvd on Monday, May 18 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A committal service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
He was born in McComb on October 12, 1930 the son of William Alton McDonald and Alice Viola Moad McDonald. He attended McComb High School. He was a Merchant Marine, owned a saw repair shop, and retired as Supervisor of Plumbing at UMMC in Jackson, MS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his shop at home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette B. McDonald; parents; and brothers, William and Alfred McDonald.
He is survived by his son, Glenn Robert McDonald; brother, Larry McDonald (Pam); sisters, Adelle Hawkins (James), Margaret Behrens, Suzanne McGehee (Arthur) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
lakewoodfuneralhomes.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.