Tupelo - Robert (Bob) Pearson Finley was born March 2nd, 1932, in Tupelo, MS, and passed away on October 26th in Fort Worth, TX. He was the son of George Robert Finley and Ola Belle "Peachie" Turner Finley.



Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. He was very active upon his discharge with the VFW and American Legion where he served as Post Commander of Post #13 in Starkville.



Bob graduated from the University of Mississippi with an M.A. in Mathematics. He worked in Houston, TX, with NASA before deciding on a career as a mathematics professor at Mississippi State University where he taught for 30 years. Upon retiring from Mississippi State, he went on to teach at the University of Louisiana Monroe for an additional 7 years before fully retiring. Bob went on to live in West Monroe, LA, for 17 years after retirement before moving to Texas for his final months.



Robert was preceded by his wife, Martha Rae Siltman Finley of Batesville, MS, and son, Robert Leslie Finley. Robert is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Gayle Rose and sons John Raymond, James Kevin and Christopher Lee. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jacob Pearson Finley, Jordan William Finley, Victoria Leigh Finley, Lindsey Erin Rose and Jamie Paige Finley.



Funeral services will be held at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, MS at 2:30 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020. All who wish to pay their respects are welcome.









