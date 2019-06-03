|
|
Robert Parrish, Jr.
Dallas, TX - Robert Kenneth Parrish, Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 AM.
Mr. Parrish was born on November 15, 1943 in Jackson, MS and graduated from Central High School in 1961.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert K Parrish, Sr. and Hope Hooker Parrish.
Mr. Parrish is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Parrish; son, Ken Szilasi (Tracy); granddaughter, Kendall Szilasi; uncle, Bob Hooker and cousin, Rob Hooker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation at pkdcure.org
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 3, 2019