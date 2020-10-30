Robert R. "Bob" Fuquay
Brandon - Robert R. "Bob" Fuquay, a longtime Jackson-area resident, died Oct. 28 after a brief illness. He was 67.
Bob was born in Beaumont, Texas, to Neill and Lee Fuquay, and attended Lamar University and Texas State Technical College before becoming a dental laboratory technician. He later owned a dental lab and also worked for several large dental labs in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Louisiana, settling in Jackson and then in Brandon.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica Lumaghini and her husband Christopher of Brandon, and their children, Lily Cate (10), Ava Ren (4), Hallie Anne (3), and Lionel (11 mos). His son, Matthew Fuquay, of LaMarque, Texas. He is also survived by brothers Chuck and Jim, and a sister, Carolyn Stormont, all of Texas.
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood will hold a visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a service at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel. For full Obituary please see www.wrightferguson.com