1/1
Robert R. "Bob" Fuquay
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. "Bob" Fuquay

Brandon - Robert R. "Bob" Fuquay, a longtime Jackson-area resident, died Oct. 28 after a brief illness. He was 67.

Bob was born in Beaumont, Texas, to Neill and Lee Fuquay, and attended Lamar University and Texas State Technical College before becoming a dental laboratory technician. He later owned a dental lab and also worked for several large dental labs in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Louisiana, settling in Jackson and then in Brandon.

He is survived by his daughter, Erica Lumaghini and her husband Christopher of Brandon, and their children, Lily Cate (10), Ava Ren (4), Hallie Anne (3), and Lionel (11 mos). His son, Matthew Fuquay, of LaMarque, Texas. He is also survived by brothers Chuck and Jim, and a sister, Carolyn Stormont, all of Texas.

Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood will hold a visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a service at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel. For full Obituary please see www.wrightferguson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved