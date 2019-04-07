|
|
Robert Raymond Burst, Jr.
- - Robert Raymond Burst, Jr, 64, passed away on April 1, 2019. Robert "Bobby" Burst was born on April 11, 1954, to Robert and Joyce Burst in Jackson, MS. He passed away suddenly on April 1 in his Eldorado, MO, home of an apparent abdominal aneurysm. He is survived by his siblings Rebecca Schoeneck, Betsy Davis, Amy Harrell, Luanne Hill Goldberg, and Samuel Burst. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and sixteen great nieces and nephews, living throughout MS, GA, TN, NC, CO, and NJ. Bobby worked as a painter most of his life, but his true gift was as an artist. He trained under multiple artists in his earlier years and enjoyed painting landscapes and still-lives throughout his life. While Bobby had a true gift as an artist, his real passion was in sky diving. He made many friends through this sport and would be easily described as a "thrill seeker". To represent the adventurous spirit that he was, Bobby will enjoy one last "freefall" with the help of his friends. Bobby had a great sense of humor, touched many lives with his giving spirit, and made many friends through his journeys. Bobby had previously lived in Natchez, MS, Brandon, MS, Covington, LA, and Provincetown, MA. To all of you who befriended Bobby through his life, "Thank You!". He will be truly missed by his friends and family. A memorial service for family and friends will be announced in the near future.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 7, 2019