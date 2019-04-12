Services
Robert Simmons Iii Obituary
Robert Simmons, III

Bentonia - Robert Berkley Simmons, III, 66, of Bentonia died Wednesday April 10, 2019 in Canton. A Mail Carrier with the U. S. Postal Service he was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife; Karen W. Simmons, son; Jeremy (Calleigh) Simmons of Bentonia, daughter Bianca (Stan) Sullivan of Flora, 3 grandchildren; Tyler Sullivan, Anne Marie Sullivan, and Wilton Wyatt Simmons, a sister; Renee (Chet) Beaumont of Texas and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday April 12th at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City 5:00 -7:00 P.M. with services Saturday April 13th at 11:00 A.M. At Midway United Methodist Church. Internment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Rev. Kerry Burrough will officiate.

Pallbearers are; Jeremy Simmons, Stan Sullivan, Tyler Sullivan, James Edwards, Les Waters, Glen Waters, Jr, Troy Parks, and John Edward Book, III
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019
