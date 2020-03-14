|
Robert Terry McInnis
Flora - Robert Terry McInnis, 68, died peacefully in his home on Friday, March 13, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Dianne Douglas McInnis; son, Doug McInnis; daughter, Stephanie Ford; sister, Gail Watson; and 7 grandchildren.
In his early years, Terry, served the Town of Flora as the Public Works Director. Terry and Dianne lived their life in the town he served until retirement. After serving the Town of Flora for 37 years they relocated and Terry was able to spend the rest of his days on the water, fishing and doing what he loved most with the woman he loved the most.
Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until the chapel service at 11:00 am at Breeland Funeral Home. Burial will be in The Flora Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020