Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McInnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Terry McInnis


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Terry McInnis Obituary
Robert Terry McInnis

Flora - Robert Terry McInnis, 68, died peacefully in his home on Friday, March 13, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Dianne Douglas McInnis; son, Doug McInnis; daughter, Stephanie Ford; sister, Gail Watson; and 7 grandchildren.

In his early years, Terry, served the Town of Flora as the Public Works Director. Terry and Dianne lived their life in the town he served until retirement. After serving the Town of Flora for 37 years they relocated and Terry was able to spend the rest of his days on the water, fishing and doing what he loved most with the woman he loved the most.

Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until the chapel service at 11:00 am at Breeland Funeral Home. Burial will be in The Flora Cemetery.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now