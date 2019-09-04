Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge Hall
3921 Oak Ridge Drive,
Jackson, MS
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
3921 Oak Ridge Drive,
Jackson, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lowrance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thomas Lowrance


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Thomas Lowrance Obituary
Robert Thomas Lowrance

Jackson - Mr. Lowrance was born in Pennsylvania and graduated from Georgia Tech. in ceramic engineering. He served his country in the U.S Air Force. Bob worked at Jackson Tile and Ferro in New York. He was a member of the Rotary Club. He assisted his wife, Patricia with rehabbing birds of prey.

Visitation for Bob will be Thursday, September, 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge Hall. His funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. James. The address is 3921 Oak Ridge Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lowrance and son, Gary Lowrance.

Survivors include: sons, Michael Lowrance, Rob Lowrance, daughters, Pam Lowrance, Stacy Lowrance, grandchildren, Grace White (Jeff), Brooke Iseli (Kevin) , Joshua Lowrance (Tarah), Alexander Lowrance (Emily), Hillary Lowrance and 7 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers any contributions can be made to St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now