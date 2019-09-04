|
|
Robert Thomas Lowrance
Jackson - Mr. Lowrance was born in Pennsylvania and graduated from Georgia Tech. in ceramic engineering. He served his country in the U.S Air Force. Bob worked at Jackson Tile and Ferro in New York. He was a member of the Rotary Club. He assisted his wife, Patricia with rehabbing birds of prey.
Visitation for Bob will be Thursday, September, 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge Hall. His funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. James. The address is 3921 Oak Ridge Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lowrance and son, Gary Lowrance.
Survivors include: sons, Michael Lowrance, Rob Lowrance, daughters, Pam Lowrance, Stacy Lowrance, grandchildren, Grace White (Jeff), Brooke Iseli (Kevin) , Joshua Lowrance (Tarah), Alexander Lowrance (Emily), Hillary Lowrance and 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers any contributions can be made to St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019