Robert Todd McKnight
Brandon - Robert Todd McKnight, 53, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. The immediate family will have a private memorial service with a public Celebration of Life Service to be planned at a later date.
A graduate of St. Joseph High School he attended Mississippi State University. Todd deeply enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for sports especially MSU sports and he enjoyed music as well as hunting and fishing.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Woody McKnight.
Survivors include: children, Chase, Britton and wife Allie, and Cole; mother, Margaret Campbell Jones; brothers, Brad McKnight (Nonie) and Greg McKnight (Marta); and grandchildren, Landon Gray and Brooks Landon McKnight.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020