Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
More Obituaries for Robert McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Todd McKnight


1967 - 2020
Robert Todd McKnight Obituary
Robert Todd McKnight

Brandon - Robert Todd McKnight, 53, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. The immediate family will have a private memorial service with a public Celebration of Life Service to be planned at a later date.

A graduate of St. Joseph High School he attended Mississippi State University. Todd deeply enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for sports especially MSU sports and he enjoyed music as well as hunting and fishing.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Woody McKnight.

Survivors include: children, Chase, Britton and wife Allie, and Cole; mother, Margaret Campbell Jones; brothers, Brad McKnight (Nonie) and Greg McKnight (Marta); and grandchildren, Landon Gray and Brooks Landon McKnight.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.

An online guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
