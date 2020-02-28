Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Robert William Cookingham


1959 - 2020
Robert William Cookingham

Brandon, MS - Robert William Cookingham, 60, passed away February 23, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services to be held at a later date. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS handled arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Loye Cookingham; daughter, Emma Cookingham; son, Robert Cookingham; mother, Yoneka Cookingham; sister, Patricia Cafaro (Victor); brother-in-law, Michael Giarratano; nephew, Alexander Giarratano and also beloved kitties Calvin, Hobbes, and Pepper. He will be desperately missed.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
