Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence Cemetery
Lawrence, MS
View Map
1937 - 2019
Robinette Parker Obituary
Robinette Parker

Brandon, MS - Robinette Riddle Parker, 81, passed away on Sat. July 20, 2019 at Hospice Ministries, comforted by her son. Visitation will be held on Mon. July 22, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A graveside service will be held at Lawrence Cemetery in Lawrence, MS at 10am on Tues. July 23, 2019.

Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, Robbins Cortez Riddle and Lemly Cook Riddle; husband, William H. Parker; and son, John Weems Parker.

Survivors include her son, Scott Parker; daughter, Penny Parker Lowery; grandchildren, Parker Lowery and Maggie Lowery; sister, Ann Riddle Rasch; brother, Bill Riddle (Susie); nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brandon First United Methodist Church at 205 Mary Ann Drive Brandon, MS 39042.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 22, 2019
