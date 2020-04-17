|
Rodger Hall Running
Jackson - Rodger Hall Running passed away peacefully in the University of Mississippi Medical Center on April, 16, 2020, following a fall and subsequent fractured hip surgery. Born in Fargo, North Dakota on April 19, 1932, he was just three days shy of his 88th birthday. Rodger was the son of Walter and Mary Halvorson Running.
Following his graduation from Northwestern University, Rodger spent 13 years as a pilot in the active and reserve U.S. Air Force. Upon release from active duty, he earned a reputation for being a hardworking, hands-on manager who thrived on challenging assignments. He joined the product management group of the Maxwell House Division of General Foods. After four years with G.F., he was recruited by J. Walter Thompson, then the world's leading advertising agency, as a management supervisor for several national brands.
Fulfilling a desire to gain International experience, Rodger accepted a position as General Manager of Cheseborough-Ponds, Ltd. (Japan). Following a successful five years in Japan, he immigrated to Canada where he became a Burger King franchisee.
Thirty years later, he called former J. Walter Thompson colleague Sara Ridgway and asked her to lunch. Lunch became dinner, then a trip to Canada, and 30 years after their meeting, they were married in Jackson, MS in 1999. (Ironically, Rodger did his basic Air Force training at Greenville, MS!) Rodger and Sara lived in Burlington, Ontario for five years, got tired of the snow, and moved to Jackson, MS in 2005.
Rodger is survived by his wife, Sara Ridgway Running, his sister, Audrey Ley of Lexington, MN, and by his children Randy Running, Mary Jo Rode, Roddy Running, Jill Sieck, and John (and Emily) Running. He has four grandchildren: Megan Running, Clark Running, Henry and Sabastian Running, and one great-grand child, Justin Running.
Due to the Corona virus, a memorial service will be planned later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be sent to Galloway United Methodist Church, 305 North Congress Street, Jackson, MS 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020