1944 - 2020
Utica - Rodney Brown Dooley, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pine Forest Nursing Home surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Utica Christian Church with burial following in Utica Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m at the church.

Mr. Dooley was born on August 25, 1944 in Woodville, MS the son of the late Mitchell and Marjorie Dooley. A veteran, he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Brown worked at Columbia Training School as a teacher.

A member of Utica Christian Church, he was a loving father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by a brother, Pete Dooley and a sister, Peggy Broome.

Survivors include: sons, Joseph Dooley of St. Louis, MO; Rodney B. Dooley, Jr. (Michelle) of Pearl, MS; daughters, Samantha Mulligan (Lee) of Georgetown, MS; Lucinda Lee (Michael) of Crystal Springs, MS; grandchildren, Amelia Lee , Amanda & Cash Dooley. He is also survived by his brother, Mitchell Dooley of Carpenter, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
