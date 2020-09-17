Rodney Ertle
Yazoo City - Rodney Young Ertle, a tender soul whose warm smile was outmatched only by the size of his caring heart, died September 15, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
His faith in God was unwavering and he passed peacefully, surrounded by the loving staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City, MS.
Mr. Ertle is survived by his "little sister" Stacy Ertle, of Albuquerque, NM; aunt and uncle Martha and Bill Martin, of Bentonia; aunt Shirley Neely, of Little Yazoo; as well as great aunts, great uncles, many cousins, and too many friends to count.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Young and Carrie Sue Hicks Ertle, of Yazoo City, MS.
Family and friends are invited to join a memorial service led by Bro. Josh Matthews on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Yazoo City Visitation at the church will begin at 1:00, followed by the service at 2:00. A private family burial will follow at Cypress Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin King Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, First United Methodist Church in Yazoo City, MS or Oak Grove Baptist Church in Bentonia, MS