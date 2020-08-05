1/1
Roger Allen Blount
1951 - 2020
Roger Allen Blount

Conroe, TX - Roger Allen Blount, age 69, of Conroe, TX passed away on July 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in The Woodlands, TX. Mr. Blount was born in Cleveland, MS on May 26, 1951 where he resided and met his wife, Judith Lott Blount. Upon marrying in 1986, they moved to Conroe, TX where they lived for the remainder of their lives.

Roger was a kind, loving, tender-hearted person with a great sense of humor who never met a stranger. He had a sincere heart with a great love for his family, his pets and especially, his grandchildren. Mr. Blount or aka "Roger Allen" was a well-known, avid pool player and cue maker who was regarded for his expertise and talent in making beautiful custom cues as well as his ability to deliver many jokes (sometimes edgy) on demand. He used this skill to hold court in many a pool hall around the nation. In addition, he loved the thrill of finding a "deal" and would search them out at various shoe stores, pawn shops, and sporting good stores all around. Roger was someone that will not be easily forgotten and he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Lott Blount, his parents, Gladys Abston Banks and James M. Blount, and four sisters, Alice Blount Mitchem, Elsie Blount Baker, Thelma Blount Wells, and Patsy (Pat) Blount.

He is survived by his stepson, Steven Moore and wife Stephanie of Wiggins, MS, three grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Macy Beth. He is also survived by a brother, Jim Blount of Conroe, TX, and a sister, Bonnie Blount Burton, of Mathiston, MS. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8th at 11:00 am at the Paramount Church Cemetery beside Paramount Baptist Church in Perkinston, MS. Memorial services will be announced at a later time to be held in North Mississippi and Houston, TX. In addition, the graveside service will be recorded and available to view on YouTube after the service. Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHnY-qbMvtMpLqz0p4YG73A

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association at: http://dev.diabetes.org/sites/default/files/2019-07/honor-memorial-gift-donation.PDF

Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS. The online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.moorefuneralservices.com.

COVID RESTRICTION WARNING - the family requests and insists that anyone wishing to attend the graveside service will be required to wear masks and practice proper social distancing for the outside service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Paramount Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
