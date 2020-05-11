Roger C. Boyd
Brookhaven - Funeral services will be held May 13, 2020 for Mr. Roger C. Boyd, 85, of Brookhaven. He died May 9 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.
Mr. Boyd was a native Mississippian, born in Ruleville and raised in Brookhaven. He was a graduate of Brookhaven High School, Copiah-Lincoln Jr. College, and Mississippi College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. His career as a public accountant spanned almost 60 years, with offices in Monticello and Brookhaven. He followed the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Club with an absolute passion. He was also an avid supporter of all athletic programs at the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a longtime member of the Mississippi Association of Public Accountants and was honored as their "Accountant of the Year" in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ann Ray Boyd; his parents, Kary and Edith Rushing Boyd; and two brothers, Dan Boyd and Fred Boyd. He is survived by his sons, Scott Boyd (Retta) of Macon, and Eric Boyd of Brookhaven; a sister, Shirley Leggett of McComb; five grandchildren, Christopher Boyd and Natalie Boyd Warnock, both of Memphis, Tenn.; and Leah Boyd Barry, Jacob Boyd, and Gillian Boyd, all of Brookhaven; a great-grandson, Henry Boyd Warnock of Memphis, Tenn.; and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews.
The funeral service will be held at Riverwood Family Chapel at 3 p.m. with Rev. Garland Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Riverwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Boyd, Jacob Boyd, Steve Clyburn, Mike Windham, Scott Warnock, and Cameron Barry. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Malta, Malcolm Rogers, Watts Davis, T.L. Hill, Harold Case, and Tom Corkern.
Memorials may be made to the Eagle Club at the University of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr., Hattiesburg, Miss. 39406.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 11 to May 13, 2020.