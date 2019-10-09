|
Roger Lee Noller
Ridgeland - Roger Lee Noller, 85, of Ridgeland, MS passed away on October 7, 2019.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 4, 1934 to Martha and Carl Noller. Roger attended Jefferson County High School and graduated May 26, 1953. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Navy. Roger attended The University of Louisville and remained a lifetime alum and avid sports fan of the University. He operated The Thrifty Nickel, remained in sales, and was a long serving member of Leavell Woods Exchange Club.
Roger is survived by his wife, Carol Noller; daughter, LaDonna (David) Nicholson; sons, David and Scott Noller; 7 grandchildren, Tylor, Kris, Lindsey, Colten, Kourtney, Lauren and Leigh. He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Karen Noller Gray.
Funeral services and visitation for Roger Lee Noller will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with service following.
Memorial donations may be made in Roger's name to Leavell Woods Exchange Club in Terry, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019