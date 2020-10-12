Roger McGrath
Yazoo City - Roger Gregory McGrath, III passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at 90 years of age. He was born on February 19, 1930 to Roger G. McGrath, Jr. and Xavier Brickell McGrath.
Mr. McGrath attended St. Clara Academy, St. Bernard College and Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Dixie Division during the Korean War and went on to lead Southland Oil Company for 48 years.
Throughout his life, he served on several committees and boards. He especially enjoyed travel, golf and watching various MSU Bulldogs sporting events.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara Peaster McGrath, son John Gregory McGrath (Janet), daughter Barbara Lynn McGrath Moore (Brian) and granddaughter Haley McGrath Moore.
As a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Yazoo City, MS, memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Building Fund, or St. Mary's Yazoo Trust at the Catholic Foundation, P.O. Box 2246, Jackson, MS 39225-2248, or the charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for the family only.