|
|
Roger Patteson Friou, Jr.
Jackson - Roger Patteson Friou, Jr. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Mr. Friou was a native of Tupelo, MS. He was born on August 31, 1934 and attended the Tupelo public schools, graduating in 1952. While growing up in Tupelo, he was active in the Boy Scouts program. He became an Eagle Scout and always valued the training and responsibilities the Boy Scouts taught him. He attended the University of Mississippi, receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Accountancy. A Certified Public Accountant, he began his business career with Standard Oil of California (now Chevron) in 1958. In 1960, he joined the public accounting firm of Ernst & Ernst (now Ernst & Young) in its New Orleans, LA office. In that same year, he married Susie Street of Alexandria, LA. His career with Ernst & Ernst took him to their newly formed Jackson, MS office in 1962. In 1966, he joined the Jitney Jungle supermarket chain as Controller. He remained with Jitney Jungle in an executive position until 1979. From 1979-1984, he was a senior officer with a national discount store chain. In 1984, he rejoined Jitney Jungle, serving as Executive Vice President/CFO and later as Vice Chairman of the Board until he retired in 1997.
Mr. Friou was active in the business community and in educational and charitable activities. He was a director and chairman of the audit committee of Parkway Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust based in Jackson, MS at that time. He was a director of Daily Equipment Company, an equipment rental company based in Jackson, MS. He was also a director of the Luckyday Foundation, a charitable foundation devoted to providing scholarships to qualifying students for college education. He was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Jackson and was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He served as President of the Rotary Club in 1996-1997. He also was an ordained elder of the Presbyterian Church USA and an active member of Northminster Baptist Church.
An avid supporter of Ole Miss, he was a member of the School of Accountancy Hall of Fame, and he also served on the Accountancy Advisory Council. He was a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Directors, and on the Executive, Audit and Investment Committees of the University of Mississippi Foundation, where he was chairman in 2006-2008. He also served on the Athletics Committee at Ole Miss from 2005-2007 and was a member of the Vaught Society. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta social fraternity while attending Ole Miss, as well as scholastic fraternities Pi Kappa Pi and Beta Alpha Psi.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Roger and Annie Belle Friou and by his devoted grandmother Lille Eitel Friou Woolf. He is survived by his wife Susie Street Friou and two children: Tom Friou (Lily) of New Orleans, LA and Stuart Friou of Isle of Palms, SC. There are also five granddaughters: Caroline Friou Sanchez (Erick), Rebecca, Olivia, Julia and Claire Friou.
Memorials may be made to the University of Mississippi Foundation, P.O Box 249, University, MS 38677: Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703; or Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS 39211. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020