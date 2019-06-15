Roger William Penn



Sandhill - Roger William Penn went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, June 14, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. He was 84 years old, at home on his farm in Sandhill, Mississippi, surrounded by his beloved family. Born January 30, 1935, to Lester and Bessie Mae Penn, he was the youngest of four children who all preceded him in passing. Only four months earlier he lost his beloved wife Margaret after sixty-three years of marriage. Affectionately known by his family as "Granddaddy," he is survived by his four children Debbie Case (Mark), Linda Chaney, Mark Penn (Denise), and Michael Penn (Myra); eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Roger came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior as a young child, growing up in church with his family. He was a man of good moral character and integrity, having worked with many people from all walks of life who loved and appreciated him.



He was founder and owner of Penn's Restaurants, beginning in 1967 in Canton. His was one of the first pond-raised catfish restaurants in the country. Many will remember his opening of Penn's Fish House on Highway 43 south of Canton, where he served countless loyal customers from far and wide - a restaurant that is still operating today. Through fifty-two years of business, he employed thousands of Mississippians in dozens of restaurants. Roger was loved by many of them, some of whom worked for him for decades. He will be sorely missed. In his early years he loved to play golf. Also he loved his cows and raised champion-grade cattle shown competitively throughout Mississippi and beyond, both by his sons and several grandchildren. He was always focused on looking out for his family and their future, and he delighted in gathering together for food and fellowship. Family was part of everything he did.



Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home (3555 Highway 80, Morton, MS 39117) and the funeral Sunday at 4:00 PM on the Penn Farm, 1153 Midway Road, Lena 39094, MS (near Sandhill), followed by a brief graveside ceremony there.