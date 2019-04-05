|
|
Dr. Roland Hayes Powell, Sr.
Terry - Dr. Roland Hayes Powell, Sr. , 87, a Retired Veterinarian, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of April 1, 2019 at home with his family. A Family Hour will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home, 886 North Farish Street, Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1151 Cloister Ave., Jackson, MS. He is survived by his wife, Sondra Joan Custard Powell; daughter, Sondra Elaine Powell; four sons: Roland Powell, Jr , Attorney Thomas Powell, Sr., Colonel (Ret) David Powell, DVM and Steven Devon Powell.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019