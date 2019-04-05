Services
Peoples Funeral Home Inc
886 N Farish St
Jackson, MS 39202
(601) 969-3040
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
1151 Cloister Ave.
Jackson, MS
View Map
Dr. Roland Hayes Powell Sr.


1931 - 2019
Dr. Roland Hayes Powell Sr. Obituary
Dr. Roland Hayes Powell, Sr.

Terry - Dr. Roland Hayes Powell, Sr. , 87, a Retired Veterinarian, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of April 1, 2019 at home with his family. A Family Hour will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home, 886 North Farish Street, Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1151 Cloister Ave., Jackson, MS. He is survived by his wife, Sondra Joan Custard Powell; daughter, Sondra Elaine Powell; four sons: Roland Powell, Jr , Attorney Thomas Powell, Sr., Colonel (Ret) David Powell, DVM and Steven Devon Powell.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019
