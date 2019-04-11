Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Roland Langley
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Roland Langley


Roland Langley Obituary
Roland Langley

Flora - Roland Langley, 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Visitation at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, April 12 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with a graveside service to follow.

Mr. Langley is survived by his wife of 65 years, Neomia V. Langley; daughters, Shelia Currie and Rita Clark (Jerry); granddaughters, Bridgette Palmer (Justin) and Jennifer Gardner (Jason); and 3 great- grandchildren.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019
