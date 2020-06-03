Ronald Clark McMaster, Sr.Madison - Ronald Clark McMaster, Sr., 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at home in Madison, MS, after an extended battle with cancer. Born on January 1, 1958 in Yazoo City, MS, to Connie and Carol McMaster, Ronnie was educated at Manchester Academy and was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was President of McMaster and Associates, Inc. in Madison.Ronnie was a past member of First Presbyterian Church in Yazoo City and current member of Madison Heights Presbyterian Church. A loving father and grandfather of three children and nine grandchildren, and husband to his wife of 42 years, he was preceded in death by his father Connie Lee McMaster.He is survived by his wife, Kim Ray McMaster, son Ron McMaster, Jr. (Laura), daughters Emily Poole (Chris) and Anna Scarborough (Will), and mother Carol McMaster, all of Madison, sister Amy Heinecke (Greg) of Fayetteville, Georgia, and grandsons Will McMaster, Jack Poole, Sam Poole, Henry Poole, Sheldon Scarborough and granddaughters Livie McMaster, Charlotte McMaster, Hattie Scarborough, and Ann Langston Scarborough.A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 5th, at Madison Heights Church in Madison. There will be no visitation due to the COVID19 pandemic and social distancing will be encouraged at the service.Memorials can be made to Madison Heights Church, PCA, 415 Bozeman Road, Madison, MS 39110; Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703; or French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.The family wish to express their sincere gratitude for the support they have received by their friends and colleagues, Dr. Nicole Cleveland and the nursing staff at Jackson Oncology Associates, and the staff at Hospice Ministries, Inc. for their loving and compassionate care.