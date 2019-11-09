|
|
Ronald David Logan
Madison - Ronald David Logan, 67, of Madison, died on November 8, 2019.
Ron was born in Jackson, MS on February 24, 1952 to Norma and Louis Logan. He attended Provine High School, The University of MS and received his MBA from MS College. Ron married Debbie Gladney and they had 2 children, Mary Ann and Kelly.
Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Mary Ann Spell (Robby) and Kelly Stafford (Steven); and 5 grandchildren, Matt, Will, and Mary Taylor Spell and Charley and Sarah Bryant Stafford. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Logan; and grandson, Logan Spell.
Funeral services will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visitation for Ron Logan will be held at Ridgecrest on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to Faith In Deed Foundation 601-519-3053.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019